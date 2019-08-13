Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holder G-F-W Energy X LP Trimmed Its Position by $300,902; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lincoln National Has Cut Holding by $20.15 Million

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $166.6. About 287,285 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC)

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 1.05M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.21 million for 32.04 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.