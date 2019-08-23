Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holder G-F-W Energy X LP Trimmed Holding by $300,902 as Valuation Declined; Tower Bridge Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $86.16 Million

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 3.04 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 449 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 13,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52B, up from 12,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 4.45M shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 56,805 shares to 212,420 shares, valued at $6.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Int by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,458 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Capital has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marshall & Sullivan Wa owns 24,822 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. M Hldg Secs accumulated 7,886 shares. Waddell Reed invested in 1.31 million shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Company owns 3,404 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.04% or 642 shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 1.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pggm Investments owns 1.03M shares. Zweig accumulated 1.37% or 64,042 shares. Moreover, Capital Intl Ca has 0.6% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,044 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,670 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 6,033 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Limited Company invested 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 1% or 60,530 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Company owns 0.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,551 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.