Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holder G-F-W Energy X LP Lowered Position by $300,902 as Stock Value Declined; Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Lifted Stake by $996,600

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 45,300 shares as the company's stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 621,683 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 576,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending.

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp analyzed 21,493 shares as the company's stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 107,604 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 3.04 million shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 41,444 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 0.97% or 730,491 shares. Nomura Holding accumulated 13,207 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher accumulated 798,107 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 128,444 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 184,700 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,644 shares. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 0.06% or 327,358 shares. Qvt Financial Limited Partnership holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 205,060 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Vertex One Asset Management has invested 0.2% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 410,554 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 246,058 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl reported 510 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 25,317 shares. California-based Tcw has invested 0.23% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 514,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,048 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Principal Fincl Group Inc stated it has 714,074 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 9,333 were reported by Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 1.27M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 900,324 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Paloma Prtnrs reported 28,512 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 0.08% or 802,373 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.16% or 35,300 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 72,500 shares to 271,914 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,998 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX).