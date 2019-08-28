Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holder G-F-W Energy X LP Lowered Its Holding by $300,902 as Stock Declined; Baldwin Brothers Has Lifted Its Position in Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU) as Market Valuation Declined

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 686,813 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 53,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 40,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Ptrn LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,519 shares to 42,235 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 26,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,255 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Blair William Il invested in 0% or 17,727 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 45,650 shares. 867 were reported by Advisory Network Limited Com. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 640 shares. Huntington Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 300 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Fdx Advsrs holds 22,558 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 308,939 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. North American Mgmt Corp invested in 0.46% or 89,673 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 539,473 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 50,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blume Inc owns 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalance Due to Merger & Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmeriGas Should Consider Cutting Its 12.9%-Yielding Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) CEO John Walsh on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Amerigas Partners LP: UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Patterson-UTI Energy Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI Energy Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 161,029 shares. Finance Counselors invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Strs Ohio stated it has 1.99M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 12,169 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alphaone Investment Services Limited Liability invested in 1,425 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 103,270 shares. Trexquant Inv LP invested in 0.07% or 71,709 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 549,154 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 184,700 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 39,980 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 349,056 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.