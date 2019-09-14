Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Stake by $1.71 Million; As Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Permanens Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding by $614,250

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 155,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 141,934 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 297,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 3.25M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement

Permanens Capital Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 1.21 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 64,900 shares to 121,600 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.