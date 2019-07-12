Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holder Covalent Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.53 Million as Stock Value Declined; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Value Declined While Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Increased Stake by $660,961

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 14,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.92M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.18 million, up from 4.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 673,531 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 2.57M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Clear Harbor Asset Management has invested 0.29% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 27,805 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Lc invested in 113,614 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp owns 3.51M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 145,067 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 428,357 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 57,200 shares in its portfolio. 500 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap Management. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 390,146 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Svcs Llc reported 1,425 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2019: WTI,TRP,TRP.TO,PTEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for May 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 1.67M shares to 11.27 million shares, valued at $173.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 335,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PINTEC Empowers East West Bank in its Digital Transformation – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “East West Bancorp – A Significantly Undervalued Bank For Any Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.