Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holder Covalent Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Held by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 74,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.27. About 9.69M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 1.77M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Inc has invested 0.97% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 48,800 were reported by Asset. Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 113,614 shares. 1.71M are held by Kahn Brothers Grp De. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.51M shares. First Mercantile Tru Communication holds 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 14,902 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.17% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Matarin Management Ltd Liability owns 58,589 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 48,077 are owned by Amg Natl Tru Bancshares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.25% stake. Finance Counselors holds 20,454 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 260 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 299,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

