Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) “Buy” Rating Kept by Analysts at Citigroup; With $12.0000 Target; Capital International Increased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake

The financial company have set PT of $12.0000 on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares. This is 24.10% from the stock close price. In a research note issued to investors and clients on Monday morning, Citigroup kept their “Buy” rating on shares of PTEN.

Capital International Inc increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 473.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Inc acquired 67,737 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Capital International Inc holds 82,048 shares with $2.38 million value, up from 14,311 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $275.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 16/03/2018 – YNAP YNAP.Ml – BOARD TOOK INTO ACCOUNT FAIRNESS OPINIONS PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ADVISERS MEDIOBANCA AND BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 2.79 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity. 25,000 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares with value of $202,075 were bought by HUFF CURTIS W.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The company??s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 29.27% above currents $9.67 stock price. Patterson-UTI Energy had 12 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings.

Capital International Inc decreased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) stake by 53,009 shares to 178,721 valued at $30.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) stake by 1,670 shares and now owns 9,650 shares. Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) was reduced too.