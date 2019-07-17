Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) and GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 13 0.69 N/A -1.46 0.00 GeoPark Limited 17 1.77 N/A 1.11 14.03

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and GeoPark Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) and GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -5.6% GeoPark Limited 0.00% 61.3% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.32 beta indicates that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. GeoPark Limited on the other hand, has 0.55 beta which makes it 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, GeoPark Limited has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GeoPark Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and GeoPark Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 GeoPark Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 54.49%. On the other hand, GeoPark Limited’s potential upside is 24.04% and its consensus target price is $22.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than GeoPark Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.44% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of GeoPark Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.62% of GeoPark Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. -0.7% -14.13% -5.6% -20.52% -43.82% 23.86% GeoPark Limited 1.24% -13.15% -17.49% -13.34% 9.14% 12.3%

For the past year Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has stronger performance than GeoPark Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors GeoPark Limited beats Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.