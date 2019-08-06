Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Reaches $9.52 1 Year Low; Ballantyne Strong Has 0.86 Sentiment

The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.85 target or 7.00% below today’s $9.52 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.93B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $8.85 price target is reached, the company will be worth $134.96 million less. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 1.18 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN)

Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 0.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 6 funds started new and increased positions, while 7 sold and reduced stock positions in Ballantyne Strong Inc. The funds in our database reported: 6.54 million shares, up from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ballantyne Strong Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Ariel Investments Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ballantyne Strong, Inc for 3.81 million shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 16,632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 1,030 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 109,920 shares.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the retail, financial, government, and cinema markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.25 million. It operates through two divisions, Cinema and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers and library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems.

Another recent and important Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Ballantyne Strong Announces the Appointment of Mark Roberson as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on November 07, 2018.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

