Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Reaches $9.17 52-Week Low; Investar Holding (ISTR) Sellers Increased By 28.57% Their Shorts

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) had an increase of 28.57% in short interest. ISTR’s SI was 71,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 28.57% from 55,300 shares previously. With 15,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)’s short sellers to cover ISTR’s short positions. The SI to Investar Holding Corporation’s float is 0.82%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 4,883 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.80 target or 4.00% below today’s $9.17 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.86 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $8.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $74.32M less. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 4.77 million shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 55.40% above currents $9.17 stock price. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of PTEN in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 2 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company has market cap of $230.06 million. It accepts various deposit services and products, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans.