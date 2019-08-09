Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Reaches $9.13 1 Year Low; Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Allied Prop. REIT (TSE:AP.UN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Allied Prop. REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51.5 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Canaccord Genuity. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Friday, February 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Scotia Capital. See Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) latest ratings:

The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.67 target or 5.00% below today’s $9.13 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.85 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $8.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $92.50M less. The stock decreased 6.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 2.57M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.41% or 470,450 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 0.04% or 74,434 shares. Tygh Cap Management invested in 0.32% or 128,818 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 188,325 shares. Gabelli Funds accumulated 0.02% or 201,000 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Capital Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 28,888 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 410,554 shares. Buckingham Cap Management holds 730,491 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 29,107 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 19.15 million shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.13% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust in Canada. The company has market cap of $5.82 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides Class I office space in the urban areas of Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Quebec City, and Kitchener. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. It also provides property management and related services.