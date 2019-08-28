Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Reaches $8.37 After 7.00% Up Move; Ikonics Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 989,415 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of DirectorsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.70B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $8.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PTEN worth $118.72 million more.

Ikonics Corp (IKNX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 2 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 2 sold and decreased their positions in Ikonics Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 26,964 shares, down from 27,362 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ikonics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in IKONICS Corporation for 237 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in the company for 1,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 175 shares.

It closed at $6.56 lastly. It is up 10.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.74% the S&P500.

More important recent IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IKONICS Announces Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:IKNX – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “IKONICS Announces 2018 Results Nasdaq:IKNX – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “IKONICS Announces William C. Ulland’s Retirement as President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) was released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Pro-Dex Inc. – MarketWatch” with publication date: January 19, 2017.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $28,370 activity.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.99 million. It operates through five divisions: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Down 24.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 70.25% above currents $8.37 stock price. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 2. Piper Jaffray maintained Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $1200 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of PTEN in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity. $202,075 worth of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares were bought by HUFF CURTIS W.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.