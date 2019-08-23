Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Reaches $8.07 Yearly Low; TELEFONICA SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (TEFOF) Sellers Decreased By 8.61% Their Shorts

TELEFONICA SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) had a decrease of 8.61% in short interest. TEFOF’s SI was 11.96M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.61% from 13.09M shares previously. With 45,200 avg volume, 265 days are for TELEFONICA SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)’s short sellers to cover TEFOF’s short positions. It closed at $6.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.75 target or 4.00% below today’s $8.07 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.64B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $7.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $65.40M less. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 1.39M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT

TelefÃ³nica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company has market cap of $33.97 billion. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 410,554 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 810,153 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.02% or 428,357 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 4.14 million shares. Sei Investments Commerce has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Point72 Asset Mgmt L P has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 105,631 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 5,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 327,358 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 902,125 shares. 2.70 million were accumulated by Ameriprise. 63,520 are held by Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc).

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 76.58% above currents $8.07 stock price. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.