Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Reaches $11.66 After 4.00% Up Move; BECHTLE AG GAILDORF ORDINARY SHARES GER (BHTLF) SI Increased By 2.2%

BECHTLE AG GAILDORF ORDINARY SHARES GER (OTCMKTS:BHTLF) had an increase of 2.2% in short interest. BHTLF’s SI was 157,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.2% from 154,400 shares previously. It closed at $79.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 1.03 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16cThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.43B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $12.13 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PTEN worth $97.28 million more.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 17.

