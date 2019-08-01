Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Reaches $10.56 After 7.00% Down Move; Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Has 1.11 Sentiment

The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.20% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 1.10 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.14B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $9.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PTEN worth $149.80M less.

Cedar Fair LP (FUN) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 70 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 63 decreased and sold positions in Cedar Fair LP. The investment managers in our database now hold: 27.14 million shares, up from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cedar Fair LP in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 44 Increased: 45 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patterson-UTI had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Overbrook Management Corp holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. for 347,077 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc owns 44,108 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has 1.7% invested in the company for 60,216 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & Company Inc. has invested 1.5% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 46,753 shares.

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 120.51% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FUN’s profit will be $48.67M for 14.97 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.90% EPS growth.