Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) Comparing side by side

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 12 0.60 N/A -1.46 0.00 Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79

In table 1 we can see Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -5.7% Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12%

Risk & Volatility

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enerplus Corporation’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Enerplus Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enerplus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Enerplus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has a 39.35% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.7% and 28.3%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 3.47% -1.61% -9.14% -4.28% -31.91% 12.37% Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69%

For the past year Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has 12.37% stronger performance while Enerplus Corporation has -14.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Enerplus Corporation.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.