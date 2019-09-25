Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Analysts See $-0.29 EPS; Shorts at Clearone (CLRO) Lowered By 13.14%

Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report $-0.29 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 190.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 70.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 4.48 million shares traded or 7.26% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) had a decrease of 13.14% in short interest. CLRO’s SI was 199,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.14% from 229,100 shares previously. With 15,700 avg volume, 13 days are for Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s short sellers to cover CLRO’s short positions. The SI to Clearone Inc’s float is 2.52%. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 2,872 shares traded. ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) has declined 37.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CLRO News: 09/03/2018 – ClearOne Set to Unleash the Power of Digital Signage at DSE 2018; 20/04/2018 – ClearOne 4Q Rev $9.26M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ClearOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLRO); 19/03/2018 – CLEARONE INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – ClearOne 4Q Loss/Shr 43c; 26/04/2018 – ClearOne Announces Compliance with NASDAQ; 08/03/2018 – ClearOne Showcases Industry-Leading Line of Solutions at Enterprise Connect 2018; 06/03/2018 ClearOne Awarded New Patent Relating to Echo Cancellation with Beamforming Microphone Arrays; 11/05/2018 – CLEARONE INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – ClearOne 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.38’s average target is 37.10% above currents $9.03 stock price. Patterson-UTI Energy had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup maintained Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) on Monday, September 23 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PTEN in report on Friday, August 2 to “Hold” rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The company??s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land drilling rigs.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity. HUFF CURTIS W bought $202,075 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fdx Advisors Incorporated reported 28,193 shares. Elm Ridge Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 456,329 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.01% or 234,098 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 1.75 million shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% stake. Panagora Asset Management invested in 30,987 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,135 are held by Woodstock Corp. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Castleark Management reported 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 86,723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 64 are owned by Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Co. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 10,004 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr has 146,644 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co accumulated 300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold ClearOne, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 860,137 shares or 0.22% less from 862,065 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO). Northern Corp accumulated 16,686 shares. 567 are held by National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Geode Mgmt has 0% invested in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO). Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 339,810 shares. Morgan Stanley has 2,059 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability owns 252,375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tower Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 37 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) for 3,400 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 50,600 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $64,086 activity. The insider HAKIMOGLU ZEYNEP bought 392 shares worth $820. Another trade for 104 shares valued at $224 was made by BAGLEY EDWARD D on Monday, June 17.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.63 million. The firm offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices.