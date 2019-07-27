Patterson (PTEN) Stock Price Declined While Buckingham Capital Management Upped Stake; Proxima Capital Management Lowered Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position by $480,200 as Market Value Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 190,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 730,491 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 540,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 3.10 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN)

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 68,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 531,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 126,401 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) by 104,432 shares to 65,568 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (NYSE:PVH) by 19,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,607 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset holds 25,347 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 267,034 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 549,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 127,354 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,640 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 330,186 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.11% or 518,743 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 195,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 390,146 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 71,709 shares. Matarin Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 58,589 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 868,211 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 85,502 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 456,643 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 12.05 million shares.

