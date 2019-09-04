Patterson (PTEN) Stock Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased by $1.61 Million Its Holding; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined, Holder Washington Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.85 Million

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 18,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $171.57. About 1.50M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 220.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 115,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 167,584 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 52,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 3.80 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Energy Sector Update for 09/04/2019: BOOM – Nasdaq" on September 04, 2019

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.54 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga" on August 15, 2019