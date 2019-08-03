Patterson (PTEN) Stake Upped by Buckingham Capital Management Inc; United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Lifted by Ronna Sue Cohen

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 190,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 730,491 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 540,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 3.16M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 10745.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.92M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 27,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Perkins Coie Tru Company has invested 0.98% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Interest Invsts, California-based fund reported 4.50 million shares. Letko Brosseau Associate accumulated 0.75% or 674,336 shares. Grimes & Company stated it has 0.69% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Southeast Asset Advsr reported 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 6,622 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning owns 149,344 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Peavine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Nevada-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Blume Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Shoker Invest Counsel has 1.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,007 shares. Opus Investment Mngmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cohen & Steers has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,133 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amer & Management Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 35 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

