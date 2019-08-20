Patterson (PTEN) Shareholder Mitchell Group Has Cut Its Stake by $947,660; Olstein Capital Management LP Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) Has Cut by $444,000 as Shares Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 156,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 168,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 3.50 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 10/05/2018 – GM and Seoul agree on $7bn rescue package for South Korean unit; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 27/04/2018 – GM CEO’s Pay Slips a Second Year After Board Set Tougher Targets; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT RUB 4.14 BLN VS RUB 2.46 BLN YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Hornets Offer G.M. Post to Mitch Kupchak; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR RETAIL LOAN, LEASE ORIGS $10.8B; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Statement on GM Lordstown Announcement; 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS – GM AND KDB AGREED ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURING THAT WILL ALLOW GM KOREA TO REDUCE EXISTING DEBT BY ABOUT $2.8 BLN

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 67,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 178,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 246,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 5.28M shares traded or 27.75% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 85,502 shares. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.01% or 19.15 million shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 6.65M shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin holds 125,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 349,056 shares. Howe Rusling Inc reported 79 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.01% or 40,477 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 51,428 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Co reported 63,119 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Connable Office reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Art Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 201,901 shares. Whittier Co owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Tx accumulated 108,545 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.18% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Blair William & Il holds 183,296 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 384 shares stake. Hap Trading Ltd Liability owns 13,731 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Redwood Invs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Intact Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.22% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.29% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Skytop Capital Ltd Liability has invested 4.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth has invested 0.24% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Css Llc Il has 0.14% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 61,823 shares. Plante Moran Financial Lc has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 22,697 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 159,620 shares.