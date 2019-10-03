Patterson (PTEN) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.83 Million; Proofpoint (PFPT) Market Value Rose While Alpha Windward Has Cut Its Position by $466,785

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 439,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 291,177 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, down from 730,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 4.39M shares traded or 6.40% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 97.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 3,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $126.6. About 797,155 shares traded or 24.30% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A W/Icom S by 38,127 shares to 82,278 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cowen Inc Com Stk by 32,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,029 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 4.64M shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Nomura accumulated 150,483 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.02% or 8.38 million shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Natixis accumulated 1.19M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 4,130 shares. Pnc Fincl Services holds 98,859 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 122,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Company holds 208 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 86,723 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 8.26M shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 30,358 shares. 64 are owned by Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Company. Tudor Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,942 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 72,070 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Crosslink accumulated 3.88% or 141,577 shares. Firsthand Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.85% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associate stated it has 20,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 15,925 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 66,704 shares. Gsa Llp owns 0.03% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 2,412 shares. Signature Estate And Invest Advsrs reported 10,613 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs invested in 7,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 7,226 shares to 7,502 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 12,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM).