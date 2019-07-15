Patterson (PTEN) Share Value Declined While Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Position; Cott (COT) Holder Ajo LP Raised Position by $2.68 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 243,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 513,065 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 756,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 654,282 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Cott Corp (COT) by 1023.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 191,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,514 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 18,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Cott Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 128,693 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Tobam reported 0.23% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.73% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,912 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Victory Capital reported 1.48M shares. Levin Strategies Lp accumulated 34,950 shares. Pdts Partners Lc holds 0.11% or 138,637 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 656,847 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 22,656 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 62,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 349,630 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 2,517 shares.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Mario Cibelli Buys Gildan, Cott Corp – GuruFocus.com” on February 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cott Announces Appointment of William “Jamie” Jamieson as Global Chief Information Officer – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cott Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cott appoints VP to spearhead environmental programs – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 38,828 shares to 182,438 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) by 338,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in Old Republic (NYSE:ORI).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. Harrington Thomas bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004. 13,500 shares were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P, worth $199,395.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 711,818 shares to 803,756 shares, valued at $37.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 325,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,708 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 228,000 shares. Prudential Fin reported 125,129 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 1,979 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 72,623 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 49,382 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 513,065 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 25,455 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 267,034 shares. California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 1.18% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 0.03% or 9.42 million shares. 64 are held by Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Company. 19,735 were accumulated by Woodstock. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 15,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

