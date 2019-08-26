Patterson (PTEN) Holder Cortina Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Allstate (ALL) Share Value Rose While Front Barnett Associates Upped by $305,500 Its Stake

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $103.21. About 1.16M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 183,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 470,450 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 653,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 4.27M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,089 shares to 239,205 shares, valued at $24.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,159 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough invested in 14,533 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 0.17% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated invested in 0% or 507 shares. 10,052 were reported by Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 113,887 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1.14M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com reported 6,873 shares. First Personal Financial invested in 513 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 2.58 million shares. Cipher Cap Lp owns 104,332 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 25,689 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.68 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.