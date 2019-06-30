Patterson Energy (PTEN) Valuation Declined While Kahn Brothers Group Has Lifted Position by $1.42 Billion; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, National Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 17,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 2.91 million shares traded or 60.66% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96B, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.40M shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 146,742 shares to 452,549 shares, valued at $8.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genie Energy by 2,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,274 shares, and cut its stake in Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 49,921 shares to 39,969 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 3,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,304 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI).

