Patterson Energy (PTEN) Stock Price Declined While Kahn Brothers Group Boosted Its Position; Rk Asset Management Stake in Dorman Products (DORM) Has Trimmed by $3.85 Million

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 43,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 48,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 91,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 161,591 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96B, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 4.77M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 8,646 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom holds 8,800 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Co owns 0.47% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 273,185 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 53,125 shares. Mufg Americas Holding accumulated 161 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc holds 27,500 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 4.10M shares. 6,965 were accumulated by Pinebridge Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Shelton has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Stephens Ar invested in 61,552 shares. Everence Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Ftb Advisors reported 841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13,065 are held by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 162,089 shares.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idw Media by 1,830 shares to 72,722 shares, valued at $1.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 11,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,098 shares, and cut its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 4,171 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com accumulated 107,604 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0.17% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 6.99M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 28,888 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 810,153 shares stake. Connable Office invested in 11,358 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% stake. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 34,860 shares. Cap Fund Management has 166,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 20.23M shares. Principal Group has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.51 million shares. Amg Trust Commercial Bank owns 48,077 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Utah Retirement invested in 0.01% or 40,477 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 9.42 million shares.

