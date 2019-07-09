Patterson Energy (PTEN) Stock Declined While Kahn Brothers Group Has Increased Its Position; As Semtech (SMTC) Stock Declined, Brinker Capital Has Boosted by $674,900 Its Holding

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 260.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 13,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,685 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, up from 5,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 262,859 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 29/03/2018 – Semtech and KernelSphere Collaborate to Enhance Utility Performance in India; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – Semtech: Glen M. Antle Won’t Run for Re-Election to Board in June

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 billion, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 1.31 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsrs invested in 135,132 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp accumulated 0% or 267,341 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.07% or 18,800 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.17% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 48,199 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 63,119 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.31M shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 161,029 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 64,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 549,154 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 214,654 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 69,890 shares. The New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com accumulated 664,677 shares.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Patterson-UTI Energy Focuses On Rig Upgrading To Improve Margin In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Canada Goose, Patterson-UTI Energy, Amerco, Hubbell, Coherent, and QUANTENNA COMMS â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Patterson UTI Sees More DUCs And Zipper Fracs Coming To The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Oil Stocks Are Down 25% in 2018. Should You Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Weakness In Pressure Pumping, But Drilling Is A Bright Spot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idt Corp Cl B by 4,099 shares to 631,154 shares, valued at $4.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,325 shares, and cut its stake in Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX).

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SMTC Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Semtech Supports Deployment of Birdz’s New LoRaWAN®-based Water Metering Network – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Semtech’s LoRa Technology to Track Assets at Istanbul Airport – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Semtech Inks Birdz Deal, Boosts Presence in Smart Meter Space – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11,137 shares to 68,712 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,948 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 43 shares. 51,258 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 4,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Penn Capital Mgmt has invested 1.11% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Us Savings Bank De stated it has 6,275 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 25,487 shares stake. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,435 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Lc stated it has 972,551 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 497 shares. 51,960 are held by Victory Capital Mgmt. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 28,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 192,835 shares stake. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability reported 1.99% stake. Essex Investment Mngmt Commerce Limited Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 15,533 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 44,683 shares in its portfolio.