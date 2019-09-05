Patterson Energy (PTEN) Holder Kahn Brothers Group Upped Stake by $1.42 Billion as Share Value Declined; Moodys (MCO) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.35 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 29,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 113,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, down from 143,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $219.56. About 667,838 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Eur 47.5 M Clo Notes And Affirms Approximately Eur 76.5 M Notes Of Duchess Vii Clo B.V; 30/05/2018 – CMB FINANCIAL LEASING L-T ISSUER TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONE TRANCHE FROM A NAVIENT FFELP; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Publishes New Cross-sector Methodology For Assigning Insurance Instrument Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba2 RATING TO FASTPARTNER POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S MD OF SOVEREIGN RISK YVES LEMAY SAYS IN AN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Scf Equipment Leasing 2018-1 Llc – Scf Equipment Leasing Canada 2018 L.P., Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2018-1; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CROATIA’S SUSCEPTIBILITY TO EVENT RISK IS LOW, DESPITE SOME POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY WEIGHING ON POLICY ENVIRONMENT

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 billion, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 5.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 3.42 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap Ltd Partnership holds 41,000 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 5,294 shares. Of Vermont invested in 1,234 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Haverford Fincl Serv owns 6,000 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 8,702 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited owns 145,416 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Corp has 5.78% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Asset Strategies Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,176 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0% stake. Columbus Hill Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bokf Na reported 0.05% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 54,104 shares. Akre Cap Ltd has 10.86% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 5.68M shares. Nuveen Asset holds 70,953 shares. New York-based Bamco Incorporated New York has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 28,117 shares to 178,004 shares, valued at $31.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 49,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73M for 27.86 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd has 49,382 shares. Mitchell accumulated 178,540 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office invested in 0% or 164 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 103,270 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management reported 5,644 shares stake. Key Group Inc Hldg (Cayman) Limited holds 4.74% or 4.83 million shares. Glenmede Comm Na invested in 5,306 shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Virginia-based Davenport Llc has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 57,522 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 2,298 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 612,201 shares. 51,428 are held by Creative Planning.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) by 40,448 shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $49.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.56M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).