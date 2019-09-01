Patterson Energy (PTEN) Holder Kahn Brothers Group Lifted Its Position by $1.42 Billion; As United Continental Holdings (UAL) Share Value Rose, Nwi Management LP Raised by $4.74 Million Its Holding

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92 million, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.62 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT: NO TIMECLOCK ON GETTING PILOT SCOPE DEAL DONE; 05/03/2018 – United Air Stumbles Again as Bonus Lottery Spurs Union Backlash; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – UAL SEES 2020 TARGETED ADJ. EPS $11 TO $13; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS; 22/03/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SEES PACIFIC UNIT REVENUE AS POSITIVE IN FULL 2ND QTR; 21/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ SPEAKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Trims Capacity Growth

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 billion, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 3.89M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Par Cap has invested 23.12% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Dupont Management reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 9,796 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 245,508 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 9,813 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company has 1,920 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 282,806 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.55 million shares. First Interstate National Bank owns 610 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 2.35 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 800,759 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Management owns 10,325 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 330,000 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $36.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genie Energy by 2,371 shares to 391,274 shares, valued at $3.33B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,325 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 264,811 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Lc has 0.04% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 74,434 shares. 37,640 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 4.14 million shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 21,607 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.15% or 3.04 million shares. Moreover, Landscape Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 10,876 were accumulated by Menta Cap Ltd Com. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 658,573 shares. Buckingham Mngmt stated it has 730,491 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 12.05M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.83 million shares.

