Patterson Companies (PDCO) Valuation Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Has Cut Stake by $2.25 Million; As Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Cut by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp analyzed 107,361 shares as the company's stock declined 9.01% . The hedge fund held 272,979 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, down from 380,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 926,512 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management analyzed 18,423 shares as the company's stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 18,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 1.23M shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $341.62 million for 7.79 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,877 shares to 98,417 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Redfin Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 147,263 shares to 172,263 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 55,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 859,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $33.49 million for 11.89 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.