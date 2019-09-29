Patterson Companies (PDCO) to pay $0.26 on Oct 25, 2019; Shorts at BORR DRILLING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BDRLF) Raised By 3.29%

BORR DRILLING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRLF) had an increase of 3.29% in short interest. BDRLF’s SI was 1.80M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.29% from 1.75M shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 2256 days are for BORR DRILLING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRLF)’s short sellers to cover BDRLF’s short positions. It closed at $9.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) is expected to pay $0.26 on Oct 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Patterson Companies Inc's current price of $17.74 translates into 1.47% yield. Patterson Companies Inc's dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 1.03M shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies has $24 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.25’s average target is 8.51% above currents $17.74 stock price. Patterson Companies had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Patterson Companies, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Invest has invested 0.12% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 35,314 shares. Principal Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 118,677 are held by Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co. Sg Americas Limited Co reported 25,984 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.06% or 419,359 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 158,132 shares. Tower Limited (Trc) holds 3,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.01% or 422,773 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 2,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 14,590 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 19,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation reported 159,000 shares stake. Ims Capital accumulated 9,885 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It operates through Dental and Animal Health divisions. It has a 14.12 P/E ratio. The company??s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as a drilling contractor to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $992.59 million. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 26 jack-up drilling rigs. It currently has negative earnings. It provides services to gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide.