Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shareholder Sector Gamma As Has Cut Holding by $669,900; White Elm Capital Maintains Stake in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS)

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 133,865 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 31,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,363 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, down from 482,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.61M shares traded or 82.93% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares to 129,900 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,902 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) CEO Scott Barbour on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LB, NBR, UVV and WMS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “2nd-Quarter 2019 Performance Review – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 505,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md owns 16,888 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 37,863 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 39,811 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 55,835 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 1,262 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited owns 636,946 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 24,078 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc Inc reported 53,239 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc holds 18,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 58,211 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 9,130 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 6,367 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 229,021 shares. Berkshire Prns holds 6.76 million shares.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Patterson Cos., Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/27/2019: ZGNX,OVID,PDCO – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates has 180,455 shares. 1.21M are owned by Fmr Ltd Com. Amg Natl Trust National Bank holds 136,842 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 363,127 shares stake. Geode Cap Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 75,866 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13,317 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 8.10 million shares stake. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 3,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 90,321 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 23,525 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 432,459 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 112 shares stake. Nordea Mgmt reported 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 44,200 shares to 379,777 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 57,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).