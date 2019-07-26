Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Cut Its Stake by $2.73 Million as Stock Declined; As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Price Declined, Dean Capital Management Boosted Stake

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 94.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 129,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161,000, down from 137,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 617,468 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 335,339 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson Companies is Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Patterson Companies Announces Dental Leadership Appointment – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Commercial Metals Company (CMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Patterson Cos. (PDCO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 68,787 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 36,690 shares. State Street Corporation has 2.86M shares. Ls Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 4,808 shares. Kestrel Investment Mgmt reported 347,950 shares stake. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability accumulated 7,102 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cove Street Ltd Com invested in 1.99% or 743,737 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 147,100 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp owns 56,085 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Fmr Limited holds 1.21 million shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 396,000 were accumulated by Axa. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 7,390 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 21,284 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 45,260 shares to 135,045 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 58,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 9,319 shares to 4,605 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 16,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,380 shares, and cut its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thoughts On Greenbrier Companies’ Q3 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.