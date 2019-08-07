Patterson Companies (PDCO) Position Held by Adirondack Research & Management Inc; Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) as Market Valuation Rose

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 566,617 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 264,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 516,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10M, down from 781,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 180,028 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Mairs And Pwr Inc holds 0.16% or 599,765 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 12,659 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Bankshares reported 1,412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 34,700 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 196 shares. Savant Cap Lc owns 10,411 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn owns 716,777 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 53,442 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company holds 69,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 13,396 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 54,121 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 14,000 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 94,915 shares to 257,865 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 183,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,704 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Patterson Companies Appoints Tony Pellegrin as Vice President of Business Development – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : ACN, WBA, MKC, CAG, SJR, PDCO, APOG, GMS, SKIS, SOL – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Outlook for Dental Supplies Industry Looks Bright – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited reported 464,845 shares. V3 Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 806,650 shares. Becker accumulated 304,805 shares. Natixis LP reported 81,497 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 425,755 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 22,004 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 560,300 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 41,100 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co holds 0.05% or 35,715 shares. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.48% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Global Endowment Mngmt Lp owns 33,600 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Grp LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Swiss Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 198,400 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Evolutionary Innovation at the Heart of Ethernet Alliance OFC 2019 Demo – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “COPT to Build Two Data Centers in Innovation Park, Prince William County, Virginia – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Unveils Latest Portfolio Solutions for Data Center Interconnects at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “COPT seeks change to traffic plan for Patriot Ridge – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 48,155 shares to 224,925 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).