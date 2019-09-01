Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holder Sector Gamma As Has Trimmed Its Stake; Overbrook Management Has Lowered Sunopta (STKL) Stake by $569,613 as Stock Value Declined

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 31,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 450,363 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, down from 482,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.42M shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 211,571 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.44% or 908,990 shares. Barclays Plc holds 118,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Intl Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Sei Invests Company owns 24,377 shares. First Advsr LP owns 133,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westwood Gru Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 28,600 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Morgan Stanley stated it has 321,420 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Kestrel Management Corporation invested in 347,950 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Cwm Ltd accumulated 1,068 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,766 shares.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares to 538,625 shares, valued at $30.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 57,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 120,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Boyar Asset Management Incorporated holds 57,510 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Franklin holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 71,971 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc reported 7.26 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com reported 12,600 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 149,200 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.19% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Domini Impact Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 50,308 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.05% or 80,900 shares. Cordasco invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Geode Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Art Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 20,988 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. $225,300 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Ennen Joseph on Monday, August 12. Briffett Derek also bought $19,402 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. On Friday, March 8 the insider Duchscher Robert bought $18,473. $13,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Detlefsen Michael on Tuesday, March 5. HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA bought $148,264 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Wednesday, March 6. The insider ATKINS M SHAN bought $88,349.