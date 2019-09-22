Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holder Mcclain Value Management Has Raised Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Condor Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 34,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 195,040 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 160,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 1.66M shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday Will Be Eligible to Earn Annual Cash Incentive Compensation; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Patterson EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson Companies, Inc. Common Stock (PDCO) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Patterson Companies Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc reported 17,340 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com reported 118,677 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 28,518 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 317,463 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 429,539 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Kbc Gp Nv has 7,390 shares. 106,596 were reported by Fisher Asset Ltd Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 4.00M shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 422,773 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc has 0.1% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 21,839 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 300,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Capital reported 9,603 shares stake. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,718 shares. Telos Cap owns 57,366 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Allen Ops Limited holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,740 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 19,835 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.35% or 1.40 million shares. S&Co owns 96,878 shares. Knott David M holds 25,050 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. 7.82M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Bailard Inc reported 173,549 shares. Golub Gp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 3.79% or 233,155 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Llc has 3.23 million shares. Webster State Bank N A has invested 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 37,395 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,156 shares to 58,133 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).