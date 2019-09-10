Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Lifted Holding; C-V Starr & Co Trust Position in Williams Ord (WMB) Has Boosted by $700,000

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 719,756 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 6.35 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 1.10 million shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc invested in 30,868 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 96,809 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Voya Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 8.10M shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 107,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 51,894 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 432,459 shares. Arrowstreet LP has 69,600 shares. 16,450 were reported by First Citizens Fincl Bank Co. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv owns 196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc reported 42,818 shares.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Patterson Companies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PDCO) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Patterson Cos. (PDCO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Best Dental Stocks to Keep An Eye On – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clarus Corp New by 262,546 shares to 256,181 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 27,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,700 shares, and cut its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.