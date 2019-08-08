Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Lifted Position by $1.06 Million; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $939,250

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 1.07M shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 1.25M shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $81.06M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 171,500 shares to 295,656 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 94,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,865 shares, and cut its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO).