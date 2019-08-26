Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Raised Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 3.57 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 472,482 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 135,710 shares to 199,521 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 76,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,883 shares, and cut its stake in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (NYSE:TA).

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Conagra Brands, Patterson Companies, and Zynex Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 272,979 shares. 21,405 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 59,319 shares in its portfolio. 6,687 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Balyasny Asset Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 363,127 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% stake. Gw Henssler Associates Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 13,916 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 119,751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.03% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 40,065 shares. Mackenzie reported 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Proshare Advisors Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.14 million for 6.35 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 424,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 35,787 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 572,498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 2,062 shares. 8,089 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 31,100 shares stake. Westpac Banking has 60,745 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.82M shares. Moon Mngmt Lp has invested 5.78% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 86,004 shares. 660,122 are held by Principal Fincl Group Inc. Victory Cap holds 0% or 40,158 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management stated it has 361,052 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Merian Global (Uk) invested in 0.02% or 96,919 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 7,116 shares stake.