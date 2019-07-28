Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.06 Million as Valuation Declined; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Upped Its Red Hat (Put) (RHT) Position by $16.38 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 617,468 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,517 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

