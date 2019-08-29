Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Reaches $16.10 After 8.00% Down Move; Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Had 11 Bulls

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 29.84% above currents $172.73 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. See Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $240.0000 New Target: $245.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $216.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $226 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $250.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $285.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 722,838 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. – PDCO; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. ShareholderThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.54B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $14.81 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PDCO worth $122.96 million less.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce firm in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $449.72 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It has a 49.39 P/E ratio. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It operates through Dental and Animal Health divisions. It has a 18.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies Inc has $25 highest and $2200 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 45.96% above currents $16.1 stock price. Patterson Companies Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray.