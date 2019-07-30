Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Last Week Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Coverage

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. PDCO’s profit would be $23.84M giving it 20.01 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Patterson Companies, Inc.’s analysts see -32.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 975,465 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Would Be Entitled to Severance Including 1.5 Times Then-Current Base Salary if Terminated Without Cause; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. See Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) latest ratings:

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It operates through Dental and Animal Health divisions. It has a 22.49 P/E ratio. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PDCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $20 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Patterson Companies, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 42,800 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,102 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1.28 million shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 272,979 shares. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv invested in 196 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 43,930 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 58,291 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership holds 0.12% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 387,856 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,424 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 49,355 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 13.84M shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 112 shares. Sector Gamma As has 450,363 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $17.57 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

The stock increased 2.93% or $0.0098 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3438. About 182,345 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 76.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.67% the S&P500.