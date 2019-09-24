Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Equipment Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Patterson Companies Inc. has 97.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 94.85% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Patterson Companies Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 1.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Patterson Companies Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson Companies Inc. 0.00% 5.70% 2.50% Industry Average 1.78% 11.55% 4.40%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Patterson Companies Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson Companies Inc. N/A 21 22.92 Industry Average 183.52M 10.34B 21.60

Patterson Companies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Patterson Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson Companies Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.00 2.58

Patterson Companies Inc. currently has an average price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.13%. As a group, Medical Equipment Wholesale companies have a potential upside of 50.34%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Patterson Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Patterson Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patterson Companies Inc. 0.66% -11.01% -9.01% -10.89% -18.42% 0.71% Industry Average 1.66% 0.00% 6.57% 9.09% 7.31% 4.41%

For the past year Patterson Companies Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Patterson Companies Inc. are 1.8 and 1. Competitively, Patterson Companies Inc.’s competitors have 1.73 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Patterson Companies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Patterson Companies Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that Patterson Companies Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Patterson Companies Inc.’s competitors are 27.67% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Patterson Companies Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to Patterson Companies Inc.’s rivals.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The companyÂ’s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery. This segment also develops and sells technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions. In addition, it offers a range of related services, including software and design, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing services. The companyÂ’s Animal Health segment distributes animal health products, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritionals, consumable supplies, equipment, and software to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. This segment also offers a range of value-added services to animal health customers. Patterson Companies, Inc. serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.