Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Equipment Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Patterson Companies Inc. has 98.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 98.55% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of Patterson Companies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.27% of all Medical Equipment Wholesale companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Patterson Companies Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson Companies Inc. 0.00% 5.30% 2.30% Industry Average 1.72% 11.35% 4.30%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Patterson Companies Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson Companies Inc. N/A 22 26.74 Industry Average 174.78M 10.19B 23.51

Patterson Companies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Patterson Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson Companies Inc. 1 3 0 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.00 2.64

$22.8 is the average price target of Patterson Companies Inc., with a potential upside of 6.44%. The rivals have a potential upside of 5.20%. With higher probable upside potential for Patterson Companies Inc.’s competitors, analysts think Patterson Companies Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Patterson Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patterson Companies Inc. -3.29% 1.47% -3.46% -7.51% -2.31% 12.05% Industry Average 0.00% 3.19% 7.23% 0.00% 15.84% 10.11%

For the past year Patterson Companies Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Patterson Companies Inc. are 1.8 and 0.9. Competitively, Patterson Companies Inc.’s rivals have 1.73 and 0.90 for Current and Quick Ratio. Patterson Companies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Patterson Companies Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Patterson Companies Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Patterson Companies Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Patterson Companies Inc. beats Patterson Companies Inc.’s peers on 5 of the 6 factors.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The companyÂ’s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery. This segment also develops and sells technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions. In addition, it offers a range of related services, including software and design, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing services. The companyÂ’s Animal Health segment distributes animal health products, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritionals, consumable supplies, equipment, and software to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. This segment also offers a range of value-added services to animal health customers. Patterson Companies, Inc. serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.