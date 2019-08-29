Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Equipment Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Patterson Companies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.85% of all Medical Equipment Wholesale’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Patterson Companies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.40% of all Medical Equipment Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Patterson Companies Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson Companies Inc. 0.00% 5.70% 2.50% Industry Average 1.78% 11.55% 4.40%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Patterson Companies Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson Companies Inc. N/A 21 22.92 Industry Average 183.52M 10.34B 21.60

Patterson Companies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Patterson Companies Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Patterson Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson Companies Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.00 2.25

With average target price of $23.5, Patterson Companies Inc. has a potential upside of 44.00%. The peers have a potential upside of 57.50%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Patterson Companies Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Patterson Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patterson Companies Inc. 0.66% -11.01% -9.01% -10.89% -18.42% 0.71% Industry Average 1.66% 0.00% 6.57% 9.09% 7.31% 4.41%

For the past year Patterson Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Patterson Companies Inc. are 1.8 and 1. Competitively, Patterson Companies Inc.’s peers have 1.73 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Patterson Companies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Patterson Companies Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Patterson Companies Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Patterson Companies Inc.’s peers are 27.67% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Patterson Companies Inc.’s peers beat Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The companyÂ’s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery. This segment also develops and sells technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions. In addition, it offers a range of related services, including software and design, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing services. The companyÂ’s Animal Health segment distributes animal health products, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritionals, consumable supplies, equipment, and software to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. This segment also offers a range of value-added services to animal health customers. Patterson Companies, Inc. serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.