Patterson Companies Com (PDCO) Holding Has Boosted by Argi Investment Services Llc; California State Teachers Retirement System Holding in Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Has Boosted by $3.99 Million

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc Com (PDCO) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 14,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 39,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 24,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 590,552 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 797,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 2.73M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 17.55 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 29/03/2018 – STRABAG SE STRV.Vl – AWARDED TUNNELLING CONTRACT FOR SIRIUS MINERALS’ NORTH YORKSHIRE POLYHALITE PROJECT; 05/03/2018 – Liberty SiriusXM Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 26/04/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM LSXMA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – Shane McAnally, Singer, Songwriter, Producer to Host Exclusive New Series on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals Treasury deal sought; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sirius XM Radio ‘BB’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – PARETO: CIBUS ACQUIRED EU767 MLN PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FROM SIRIUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 46,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Millennium Llc invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.28M shares. Int Gru stated it has 215,624 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 58,291 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications reported 2,403 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De accumulated 40,892 shares. Principal Fin, Iowa-based fund reported 474,148 shares. Phocas Financial owns 238,657 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 20,557 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 511,581 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 69,600 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 35,905 shares to 277,171 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust 3 7 Yr Treas Bd Etf (IEI) by 18,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,530 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Allwrld Ex Us Etf (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 1.13% or 813,000 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co invested in 672,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp reported 250 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.03% or 231,361 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 2.73 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gsa Prtnrs Llp accumulated 506,153 shares. Oppenheimer Inc accumulated 88,540 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Nomura owns 56,363 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 0.03% or 135,141 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Llc holds 1.55% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 854,208 shares. Moreover, Apriem Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). New South Capital Mgmt owns 4.11 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio.

