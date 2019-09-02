Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) to pay $0.42 on Oct 31, 2019; STORA ENSO OYJ ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (SEOJF) Sellers Increased By 10.87% Their Shorts

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) is expected to pay $0.42 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:PEGI) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.42 dividend. Pattern Energy Group Inc’s current price of $27.15 translates into 1.55% yield. Pattern Energy Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 948,975 shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Enters Agreement to Sell Operations in Chile; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY COULD BUY ASSETS ALONGSIDE PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE; 13/04/2018 – Siemens’ 10 Top-Valued U.S. Projects Point to Growth of Shale Gas Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’; 21/05/2018 – Pattern Acquires New Mexico Wind Project and Transmission Line; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES

STORA ENSO OYJ ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (OTCMKTS:SEOJF) had an increase of 10.87% in short interest. SEOJF’s SI was 2.71M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.87% from 2.45M shares previously. It closed at $10.91 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.60 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications, including liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

More notable recent Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stora Enso Oyj 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stora Enso Oyj Is Definitely A Long-Term Bet – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sampo: State-Owned Dividends From Scandinavia – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetsÃ¤ Board – 7% Yield From Investing In The Finnish Forestry And Board Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stora Enso Oyj ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

More notable recent Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pattern Energy (PEGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power firm that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. As of March 1, 2017, the firm had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pattern Energy has $28 highest and $23.5000 lowest target. $25.83’s average target is -4.86% below currents $27.15 stock price. Pattern Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo downgraded Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $2600 target. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.