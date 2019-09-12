Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Stock Price Declined While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lifted Stake; Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Shares Declined While Eagle Global Advisors Lifted Stake by $4.01 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 286,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.39 million, up from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 220,962 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MLN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 12/03/2018 GasLog Ltd. Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 350.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 48,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 62,200 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 265,530 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY COULD BUY ASSETS ALONGSIDE PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 21/05/2018 – Pattern Acquires New Mexico Wind Project and Transmission Line; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – DEAL FOR $67.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Selling Chile Operation to Affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 61,308 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $80.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,016 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shipping Titan Peter Livanos Lays Out His Vision For LNG’s Future – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Ltd. Announces Eight-Year Charter With Endesa for Existing Uncommitted Newbuild Vessel GasLog Warsaw – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of The GasLog Glasgow From GasLog Ltd. For $214 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 71,500 shares to 5.06 million shares, valued at $182.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 421,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,390 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold PEGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 77.41 million shares or 0.17% more from 77.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun Intll Limited holds 9,815 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 13,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 419,161 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 47,358 shares. Next Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 4,161 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has 4.08% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 1.54M shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Ameriprise holds 0% or 20,750 shares. 90,500 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI).