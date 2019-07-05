Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Shareholder Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Position; Consolidated Investment Group Increased Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.04 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $518.95. About 179,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 36.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 461,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.70M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 337,155 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 19.08% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Exits Chile With $67 Million Wind Farm Sale; 14/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Arranges Financing for Montana Wind Project; 11/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes 147-Megawatt Wind Farm in Quebec; 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – DEAL FOR $67.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY COULD BUY ASSETS ALONGSIDE PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q Rev $111.7M

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares to 37,911 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. TAYLOR KEITH D also sold $1.06M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 5,648 shares valued at $2.15 million was made by Meyers Charles J on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47M. Schwartz Eric had sold 3,551 shares worth $1.35M. 1,257 shares were sold by VAN CAMP PETER, worth $478,833.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Comm Ltd holds 0.11% or 2,908 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 2,305 shares. Capital Investors owns 3.25 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 124,755 shares. 64,717 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Com. Cambridge Research Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Honeywell holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 25,003 shares. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20 shares. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.73% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eminence Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 355,878 shares. 18,093 are held by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Argi Invest Services Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). 85,615 are held by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Nomura Hldgs Inc stated it has 8.03 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 79,400 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Lc has 0.8% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Miller Howard Investments Incorporated Ny has 0.03% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 45,323 shares. Sei accumulated 17,880 shares. Whittier Trust reported 270 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 615,965 shares stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has 0.01% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 34,185 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,500 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,200 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $49,340 activity.